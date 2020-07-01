POCATELLO — The Himalayan Flavor Indian food restaurant will provide free bags of hot food to the community on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Pickup will be in the restaurant at 303 E. Alameda Road in Pocatello, next to Fred Meyer, according restaurant owner Roshan Kumar.
It's the first time he's provided a free food offering. He said he wants to thank area residents for their support.
“Our local customers have already helped us through all the pandemic going on around us,” he said. “People helped us to stay in business.”
He said he wants want to return that support to benefit the community and introduce people to the restaurant.
“People who have never tried our food are welcome to come in and try it,” he said.
Kumar says people don't even need to call ahead. They can just show up, grab a bag of food and head out.
And he adds that all the food will have mild flavors so no one needs to worry about the spice mix.
"It's just like a buffet style,” Kumar said. “They will come in and get the food and take it away. It's takeout food.”
He says they will offer three to four varieties of menu items, too. They include chicken and rice and vegetarian foods. They will also offer the popular biryani and rice.
“People will have a pretty good choice,” he said.
He says all told they're prepared to feed about 200 people.
"We'll have it fairly well organized here so they can just basically walk in — no reservations or anything,” Kumar said. “Just people waiting.”
But he asks that people try to maintain social distancing if waiting. They can also wear masks if they prefer but that's their choice, he said.
Kumar started the restaurant in September 2018, even though he faced competition from other Indian restaurants in the Pocatello area. And it's been successful.
“We have been doing really good in this town just because our food quality is really good,” Kumar said. “People really enjoy the food quality we provide.”
He says the service is also good and everything is cooked fresh, he said. That's another big part of their success.
“The food is fresh, consistent and the flavor is phenomenal,” Kumar said.
He said that people can look at Himalayan Flavors' reviews online and decide for themselves.
For instance, it was rated 5 out of 5 among 93 respondents on one review site.
Himalayan Flavor aims to be the best, he said.
“That’s what we're doing,” Kumar said. “Provide the best or don't do it.”
The word has gotten out. He says community residents eat there all the time.
“We have a lot of regular customers,” he said.
And Kumar looks forward to meeting even more people during the free food event on Saturday.
“We’re really excited about it,” he said.
In further news, Himalayan Flavor has nearly finished making updates to its dining area.
So on July 10 it will open the dining room again for sit-down meals and service, after having been closed due to state pandemic response requirements.
Himalayan Flavor is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. The phone number is 208-904-0932. The address is 303 E. Alameda Road next to Fred Meyer in Pocatello.