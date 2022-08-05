Time spent outdoors provides improvement in mood, great vistas and adventures. As the day progresses, meals need to be prepared. Proper handling of food can prevent food borne illness.
General rules for outdoor food safety involve planning meals ahead to determine what equipment is needed. Pack the food safely in a cooler or pack foods in a frozen state. Wash hands with soap and water or bring hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol to use before and after handling food. Separate raw meat from raw produce to prevent cross contamination. A cooler is only safe if it still has ice in it.
At the campsite, pack foods in reverse order. First packed foods should be the last foods used. A block of ice will stay colder than cube ice. Take foods in the smallest size needed. At the campsite, insulate the cooler with a blanket, tarp, poncho or keep in a shaded area. After camping, throw away all foods if there is no longer ice in the cooler. Consider one cooler for beverages and one for foods so the later can be kept shut more often.
While venturing away from base camp, the weight of food in a backpack is top consideration. Keep foods either hot or cold. Frozen gel packs or frozen beverages work well to provide a cool source. Consider dehydrated or freeze dried foods to decrease weight and increase food safety. Try freezing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to add to a backpack.
Potable or drinking water is essential. Water filtration devices are necessary for long hikes. Consult your local health department or Extension office for a detailed guide to purify water. Plan ahead to safely enjoy these last weeks of outdoor adventures.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.