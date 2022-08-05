Time spent outdoors provides improvement in mood, great vistas and adventures. As the day progresses, meals need to be prepared. Proper handling of food can prevent food borne illness.

General rules for outdoor food safety involve planning meals ahead to determine what equipment is needed. Pack the food safely in a cooler or pack foods in a frozen state. Wash hands with soap and water or bring hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol to use before and after handling food. Separate raw meat from raw produce to prevent cross contamination. A cooler is only safe if it still has ice in it.