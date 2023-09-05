hikers

Hikers put on an extra layer to protect themselves from the chill on top of Table Rock Mountain on Sept. 2. Thick clouds rolled in and stole away the expected marvelous views of the surrounding peaks.

 Photo courtesy of Jerry Painter

When we arrived at the top of Table Rock Mountain in the Teton Range last week, all we saw were mists of white.

Few people were sticking around on the summit because the clouds were swirling around the top with a stiff breeze and the temperature had dropped at least 15 degrees from an already chilly morning.

