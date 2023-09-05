When we arrived at the top of Table Rock Mountain in the Teton Range last week, all we saw were mists of white.
Few people were sticking around on the summit because the clouds were swirling around the top with a stiff breeze and the temperature had dropped at least 15 degrees from an already chilly morning.
“I can remember only one other time I didn’t stay long like this on the top,” said Joe Groberg of Idaho Falls. “That other time it was raining.”
I think Table Rock Mountain is Joe’s favorite hike. He often troops up it several times a summer with youngsters in tow. I try to help him understand that there are other awesome trails out there but he tells me that it’s a family tradition.
Joe gathered some of his college-aged granddaughters and one of their spouses to join in a semi-regular pilgrimage to the summit of Table Rock Mountain. He also invited me on the hike after my counteroffer of doing an up-and-over hike was shot down.
The one grandson-in-law had never done the Table Rock hike and was enticed with promises of amazing views of the Grand Teton. While the clouds stole away the Grand Teton and most of the other major peaks in the range, the views were still interesting, standing amidst the clouds.
During the hike up the mountain, I tried to prove my worth by pointing out some ripe berries and an interesting “hay pile” built by a pika prepping for the inevitable winter snow. Pikas don’t hibernate and need to stock their pantries with plenty of calories during the summer. As the saying goes, “Make hay while the sun shines.”
The first berries I saw were some raspberries clustered in a rocky area.
We later found some whortleberries. One online Montana field guide calls them “grouse whortleberry.” The plant has tiny spear-shaped leaves on bushes about ankle-high. The berries are about the size of a BB (as in BB gun) and the color (when ripe) of a red tomato. The berries remind me of sweet tart candies. Because they are so tiny, I’m thinking you’d starve to death if that was your only food. It would take more calories to pick, eat and digest them than you’d get from the berry.
We also found a few huckleberries on a couple of bushes, but only enough to whet our appetites.
Lastly, we found a few thimbleberries at the lower elevations. I find these dark red berries, similar to raspberries, are often hard to pick at the perfect time. They are either not ripe (making them super tart) or they are dried out and mushy. When you find them just right, they are full of sugar and delightful.
Last Saturday’s hike weather was nearly perfect, except for the view-blocking clouds, until the end. It started to sprinkle rain off and on during the last hour of the hike, but not enough to get us too wet.
Our route took us up the Face Trail and down the Huckleberry Trail. I think the upper section of the Huckleberry Trail is a visual treat, but does add considerable distance. I usually go back down the Face Trail to speed the hike up.
Table Rock Mountain is definitely a must-do hike in the Tetons, but it shouldn’t be a beginning hiker’s first outing. If you want to enjoy it, work up to it with a few intermediate hikes first. Otherwise, you may turn yourself or others off to ever hiking again.
Once while speaking to a women’s group about hiking and other activities in eastern Idaho, I asked, “By a show of hands, how many did Table Rock Mountain as your first ever hike?”
Several hands went up.
Then I asked, “For you, how many of you had that as your last ever hike?”
Many of the hands stayed up.
Avid hikers pushed people who were not ready to do such an arduous hike up the mountain “because it’s such a great hike!” and turned several people off to ever wanting to hike again. I saw this happen over and over again at youth camps. Out-of-shape youngsters, instead of being converted to hiking, came away with the idea that “if that’s what hiking is all about, I want no part of it.” Kind of like starting runners with a marathon when they’ve never jogged a 5K before.
There will be a few good weather days left this summer and fall to hit the Teton Range trails. Besides Table Rock Mountain, I recommend Alaska Basin, Static Peak Divide, Death Canyon Shelf and upper Cascade Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.