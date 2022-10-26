Ms. Nielsen

Ms. Nielsen is the the Idaho School Librarian of the Year.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

POCATELLO — The Idaho Library Association recently named Ms. Nielsen as the Idaho School Librarian of the Year. Ms. Nielsen is the media specialist at Highland High School.

Ms. Nielsen has been employed at Highland for 13 years. She taught for four years and has served in the library for the past nine years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with an emphasis in history and a minor in library science, as well as a Master's of educational technology, all from Idaho State University.

