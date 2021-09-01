Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Athletes are also students, and the state recognizes the efforts of those student-athletes who maintain high grades while also competing. The team in each conference with the highest cumulative GPA wins the award of Academic State Champions.
For the spring sports season 2021, Highland’s girls' track team took home the honors with a team cumulative GPA of 3.769. Over the years, the Highland girls' track team has brought home this honor six previous times. The Idaho High School Sports and Activities Association has been offering this award to girls' track teams since 2003.
Prior to 2021, Highland girls’ track had the highest cumulative GPA in the state for 5A in 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.
