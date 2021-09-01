Aliya Jordan

Aliya Jordan (class of 2022) competes at a home track meet in spring. Jordan ran the 100-meter dash, the 4 by 1 and the 4 by 2. photo by Briley Anderson.

POCATELLO — Athletes are also students, and the state recognizes the efforts of those student-athletes who maintain high grades while also competing. The team in each conference with the highest cumulative GPA wins the award of Academic State Champions.

For the spring sports season 2021, Highland’s girls' track team took home the honors with a team cumulative GPA of 3.769. Over the years, the Highland girls' track team has brought home this honor six previous times. The Idaho High School Sports and Activities Association has been offering this award to girls' track teams since 2003.

Prior to 2021, Highland girls’ track had the highest cumulative GPA in the state for 5A in 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.