POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who positively influence educational success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Mr. Travis Bell is April’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient and was nominated by Tonya Wilkes, the district’s athletic director. Mr. Bell is Highland High School’s assistant principal and athletic director. Travis Bell was named the 2022 Athletic Director of the Year by the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association. He was also awarded this distinguished honor in 2019.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Wilkes wrote: “Travis Bell started his career in education 27 years ago at Highland High School, teaching Spanish for his first 17 years at Highland. During his time at Highland, Bell was an assistant wrestling coach for four years before becoming the head wrestling coach, a position he held for 17 years. Travis has also been an assistant football coach for 19 years at both the junior varsity and varsity levels. He became Highland’s athletic director/vice principal ten years ago. Travis has been married to his wife, Denise, for 30 years. The have four children and five grandchildren.
“Travis has always gone above and beyond for Highland athletics and bringing state events to the Pocatello community, including state wrestling at Holt Arena, state cross country at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and, most recently, state speech at Highland High School. Travis is always there to support his fellow ADs and community. Travis tears up talking about his athletes and coaches. He is always working to help each program equally. Travis has a work ethic that is beyond measure. He will start in June working to get corporate sponsors to support all programs and their needs. He also shares all of his resources with other ADs to insure support for all athletes in the district. Travis has been foundational in helping work towards creating the culture of PCSD 25’s More Together mission, vision and beliefs. Each month we share out in a book study, and Travis always brings so much insight and experience to the conversation. PCSD 25 is very lucky to have such a dedicated Athletic Director.”
Mr. Bell was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on April 19 where he received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.