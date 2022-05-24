POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Ms. Julie Bigler is May’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Bigler is Alameda Middle School’s registrar. Ms. Bigler was nominated by Krsytel Lockyer, Alameda Middle School's assistant principal. She was also nominated by a former staff member, Ms. Annie Baca.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Lockyer wrote: “Julie is the essence of positive contribution. She goes above and beyond to help kids, families, and colleagues, from connecting families with the right resources, modifying schedules to best support learners' academic success, covering our front office when we are short staffed and doing each task with love, kindness, patience, and a huge smile. Julie takes the time to build loving relationships with everyone she encounters from learners, athletes, families, and colleagues. Julie is the team player all colleagues and supervisors dream of. Julie is a creative thinker, team player, great communicator and always acts in the best interest of kids. She is loyal, genuine, and flexible to a fault. She is ALWAYS willing to jump in and help wherever. She is committed to the success of ALL kids, ALL families, and ALL staff. She is one of a kind. We are beyond grateful to have her here at AMS.”
In her nomination letter, Ms. Baca wrote: “Julie Bigler has stepped up above and beyond for several months. She has filled in multiple times to help where needed. We have not had a secretary since before Thanksgiving. Julie has filled in for this position with efficiency and with a positive attitude. She is very reliable and knows the ins and outs of the school. I don't know what we would do without her here at Alameda.”
Ms. Bigler was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on May 17 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.