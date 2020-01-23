POCATELLO — This cheerleading clinic will be 3:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 at Highland High School. It is for all pre-sixth grade girls. The ticket cost is $32 and includes cheer training, a T-shirt, dinner, a snack and two halftime performances.
Train with the 11 time 5A state championship Highland High School cheerleading team. Girls will be taught by the Highland cheerleaders and supervised by advisors and parents. They will perform with the cheerleaders on the night of Feb. 7 during the JV and varsity boys basketball games.
The JV game will start at 6 and the varsity game at 7:30 p.m. Parents may purchase tickets for a dollar off at registration/check-in on Feb. 7. Your ticket is good for both games.
Check-in and registration will take place in the Highland cafeteria from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Please have your girls wear black shorts, skirts or sweats to perform in.
Headbands for the girls will be available for $1 and can be pre-ordered. T-shirts are guaranteed for those who register by Jan. 31.
For questions call or text Tane Ockey at 208-390-6985.