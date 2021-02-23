Hospital Corpsman Second Class, Fleet Marine Force, Kelli Jo (Zahn) Oldham received the Navy and Marine Commendation Medal for meritorious during her three-year tour at Marine fighter attack training Squadron 101 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.
Petty Officer Oldham joined the Navy after graduating from Highland High School in 2014. She attended boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes, Hospital Corpsman A-School at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas and then reported to her first duty, Naval Branch Health Clinic Iwakuni, Japan. After successfully completing her first overseas tour, she was then transferred to her current command, VMFAT-101.
As the assistant leading petty officer, HM2 Oldham performed her duties in a highly professional manner. Her focus on medical readiness resulted in the health and warfare of 470 Marines and an all-time high medical readiness of 96.4%. She implemented many process improvements that led to the 2018 and 2019 Surgeon General’s Blue H Silver Eagle award and a grade of mission capable on the 2018 and 2020 commanding general readiness inspection.
As a basic life support instructor, she facilitated 72 classes, certifying 472 Marines in CPR. Her duties also included daily sick calls, flight physicals, preventive medicine, hazardous waste management, urinalysis observer and customer service representative.
In addition to her duties, she took charge of the medical planning for four separate detachments to CVN 72; Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Texas; Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; and Gowen Air Field, Idaho.
Petty Officer Oldham is the daughter of Guy and Brandi Zahn. She will be transferring to Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan for her next assigned duty station.