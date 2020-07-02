POCATELLO — Highland Boys Basketball camp is set to run Monday through Wednesday in the Highland Aux Gym, 1800 Bench Road in Pocatello.
The camp is for grades third to fifth and sixth to eighth. Camp for third to fifth graders is 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for sixth to eighth-graders.
All skill levels are welcome. Following the third and fifth grade camp, coaches and players will be able to watch practice. A ball and shirt will be provided. The camp is $60.
For questions, call 208-251-4823 or email pearsoty@sd25.us.