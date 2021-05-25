POCATELLO — Matthew Petersen will be presented in a piano recital on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Goranson Hall at Idaho State University. The recital is free and open to the public.
Matthew, 17, is the son of Ryan and Kimberly Petersen and currently is a junior at Idaho Falls High School. He is a previous resident of American Falls, Rigby and Pocatello. He was taught by his mother starting at age 6 and has studied with Mark Neiwirth since age 12. Over the years, he has actively participated in both the Pocatello Music Club festivals, the Music Teachers National Association Studio festivals and Musicians West piano competitions, in which he has enjoyed many performance opportunities and won several awards and scholarships. He has competed at the state level of the MTNA national piano competition and is a multi-year participant in the Certificate of Achievement program.
Matthew is moving with his family to Georgia this summer but hopes to return to this area for college. He plans to major in piano performance and hopes to eventually become a conductor. His recital program on Thursday includes major concert works by Beethoven, Liszt, Brahms, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Debussy and Ravel.
Kids in Concert is a series sponsored by Musicians West Inc., presenting debut recitals for teenage musicians who show professional potential. Only five other students have been selected in the past 30 years by Musicians West to receive this honor, and they have all gone on to pursue careers in the music industry. Past recipients were Laura Atwood, Lorenz Gamma, Samantha George, Hiroshi Fukuoka and Matthew Thompson-Aue.