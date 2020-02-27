POCATELLO — Students from ninth through 12th grades will be competing for cash prizes and ribbons on March 6 at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main. A generous grant from the Spalding Foundation allows the art center to make cash awards for first, second and third places in each category to these talented students. Students will compete in the categories of painting, drawing (black and white), color drawing, mixed media, sculpture, pottery, computer art and chalk or oil pastel.
The show will be hung on Tuesday and judged on Wednesday. Judging may not be attended by anyone other than the professionals judging the competition and committee members. The show will be open to the public for viewing March 6 through the end of March.
This annual competition has become a wonderful Old Town Pocatello event featuring fine art, crafts and music. Opening night and award presentations will be held in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk, beginning at 5 p.m. on March 6. The public is cordially invited to attend the opening night festivities. You will be amazed at the quality of this student art.
If you can’t make it to the opening, the gallery at the Pocatello Art Center is open for viewing Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., at 444 N. Main. The art will be moved to Idaho State University immediately after the March show closes. See you at the Art Center.