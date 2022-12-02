POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the college of business at Idaho State University invites the public to the museum’s history book launch on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
"Hidden Gems: Stories of the Idaho Museum of Natural History" is the product of a unique collaboration between IMNH and the students of Alex Bolinger’s collaborative creativity class at ISU. Eight ISU students came together to take on the ambitious challenge of writing an entire book about IMNH in just three months. The book authors include Alex Bolinger, Katelyn Baird, Grace Wright, Natalie Hughes, Josh Luker, Shayla Manwill, Maya Peters-Greno, Laura Rizzo and Daniel Griffith.
Through the generous support of IMNH’s faculty, staff, and administrative team and the particular assistance of Amber Tews, the students were able to access and research photos, documents and stories from the museum’s collections to tell the story of its history. The students worked together to coordinate the contents of the book, write the chapters and refine the content with the generous assistance of copyeditor Kristine McCarty.
To celebrate this achievement, the IMNH is hosting a book launch on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the museum’s Discovery Room. The event will include light refreshments, each author discussing their personal favorite stories and enjoying the opening of the newest exhibition "True Colors: The Fujii Rock Collection."
The IMNH has been serving Idaho since 1934. To learn more about the IMNH, please visit imnh.isu.edu.
--
Book cover created by Collaborative Creativity class for Hidden Gems: Stories of the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.