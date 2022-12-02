hidden gems book cover

Book cover created by collaborative creativity class for "Hidden Gems: Stories of the Idaho Museum of Natural History."

 Image courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the college of business at Idaho State University invites the public to the museum’s history book launch on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

"Hidden Gems: Stories of the Idaho Museum of Natural History" is the product of a unique collaboration between IMNH and the students of Alex Bolinger’s collaborative creativity class at ISU. Eight ISU students came together to take on the ambitious challenge of writing an entire book about IMNH in just three months. The book authors include Alex Bolinger, Katelyn Baird, Grace Wright, Natalie Hughes, Josh Luker, Shayla Manwill, Maya Peters-Greno, Laura Rizzo and Daniel Griffith.

