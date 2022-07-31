At our first top-secret-I-could-tell-you-but-then-I’d-have-to-kill-you-huckleberry-picking-spot, I picked one berry after a long search. My sweetheart Julie picked eight.
(That ratio says something about my true worth.)
This area was our go-to prime berry picking spot, but now there was a suspicious-looking trail heading into the patch. The suspicious trail was made by bears, sasquatches or humans — all nasty critters. Maybe our patch wasn’t the secret we hoped it was. (Loose lips sink berry bushes.)
“Let’s try the other spot,” Julie said. “There were tons of berries there last year.”
We got back in the car and drove down the road. We found a new huckleberry picking spot last year off a side road going up the gravel road at Kelly Canyon. (You’ll notice that I’m not being very specific in my directions.) The rule of thumb is huckleberries ripen around Pioneer Day (July 24) above Kelly Canyon. But we were jumping the gun last week because it fit our schedule and we wanted to see what the berry situation was like. So far, slim pickin's.
We drove up the road and kept driving and driving. I drove right past our “new” best spot and kept going. You might think I was trying to fool someone who might be following us so they wouldn’t learn of the best berry-picking spot in the history of berry-picking spots, but you’d be wrong. You might also think my berry-picking intuition had kicked in and an inspired force was leading me to a new prime location. Also wrong. I was just an idiot with a bad memory of where to turn for the location.
We turned around eventually, and then I recognized that funny-looking log by the intersection. “I’ll have to remember that next time,” I said. If I were into modern technology, I could mark it with a GPS location or even write down the mileage on my odometer, but instead, I’ll just rely on my superior memory. “Say Julie, did I forget the camera again?”
We drove down the bumpy road with a few rocks poking up. One rock I named, “Oil Pan Ripper” and another “Tire Popper.” It can be a plus to have high clearance when hunting berries. Of course, we didn't.
We parked at the sure-fire berry picking spot and rushed out with our empty plastic quart-size yogurt containers, ready to load ‘em up.
As we searched about, I saw berry bushes, some with bunches of green berries, but no purple fruit.
“Either these have been picked over or we’re too early,” I said.
Julie was walking far and wide and only found one or two berries.
“We did have a cold spring,” I said. “Things could be a couple weeks more.”
Last year the area was so loaded with berries that we picked more than a gallon. We recently emptied our freezer of last year’s huckleberries making desserts and snacks in anticipation of picking more this summer. Things are now looking grim at the Painter household. I’m not sure we’ll make it through the winter.
It wasn’t a complete loss. We took solace in the idea that we were messing around in the outdoors on a beautiful summer morning.
When we got home, I weighed our pitiful haul on our kitchen scale: 5 grams — barely a handful. According to our precise scientific calculations (possibly a guesstimate), factoring in gas, time expenditure and wind direction, (and don’t forget the influences of the angle of the sun, stops for tacos and too many Cheerios for breakfast), those 5 grams are worth about $900 per pound (you think I’m kidding). Too bad we didn’t come back with a pound, we could sell them on the black market and be rich. It was kind of like the angler who spends hundreds of dollars on his fishing trip and returns with a couple of tiny perch that his wife ends up burying under the rose bush out back.
“It’s OK,” Julie said sweetly. “I always enjoy summer berry picking trips to Kelly Canyon.”
