Flood. Earthquake. Fire. These natural disasters come unexpected and cause major damage to communities and homes. The ongoing pandemic and possibility of natural disasters disrupts our everyday life with major personal, professional and emotional concerns and losses. A change or end to employment, divorce, death or an unexpected move also creates change we cannot prepare for in advance.
Help is available! There are many agencies both local and national to aid us during need. Consider your personal efforts to meet life’s unexpected events in the following areas.
Food: Calls to the extension office regarding food preservation and storage have increased. Planning to have a safe, food supply is essential for survival and health in any setting. During a crisis such as we are experiencing now, a safe food supply will bring a peace of mind and put food on the table. Many lists are available which provide outlined quantities and types of foods to store. Visit ready.gov for a list or ask me to email/send one to you. Be sure to store foods you will really eat and include foods for special diets and food intolerance.
Water: One gallon of water per day for each person is the recommended amount of water to store. Some persons will require varying amounts, with drinking no less than one quart daily. During a crisis, bathing and washing clothes becomes secondary concerns to drinking water. Storing water in food grade 55-gallon plastic drums or 5-gallon water bottles are among the many options. Consider your space for storage, how much you can lift (1 gallon of water weighs 8.344 pounds) and how to access the water. When using 55-gallon storage containers, make sure you have a food grade pump to extract the water.
Emotional well-being is also challenged during natural and pandemic disasters. The feelings of despair, hopelessness or uncertainty can affect every part of our lives. Help is available! Check with your health care provider for in-person or virtual counseling and evaluation. Dialing 211 will connect you with resources in Idaho; Idaho Suicide Prevention hotline 208-398-4357 or National Suicide Prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255; Idaho Strong Covid Help Line 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Seven days a week 1-866-947-5186 to speak with someone for emotional and resource support.
For more detailed information on preparedness or wellness, contact your local Extension office or health department. Together we can become a better prepared community.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.