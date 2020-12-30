POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will now have its Sunday gatherings at 9:30 a.m. The online only (no in-person yet) service this Sunday, at 9:30 a.m., will feature a special burning ritual for all who seek ways to ‘let go and welcome in’. Rev. Jenny Peek will host the online service from the Fellowship’s new physical location on West Lewis Street in Old Town. All are welcome to participate this Sunday in the annual burning ritual of “Letting Go and Welcoming In” for the New Year.
To participate in this Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. online worship gathering, it is recommended that you gather these items together before the service starts: a safe bowl for burning, a candle or flame, two small and thin pieces of paper, a pen or pencil, and some water. Reverend Jenny Peek will lead the ritual and offer her reflection on this subject of preparing ourselves for building the better world we dream of.
The Unitarian Universalists were long-time tenants of the First Congregationalist United Church of Christ Building. Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship spent the better part of 2020 in discernment and they explored how best to live into their mission and vision as a progressive people of faith. Last summer, the group decided it was time to move, and to change their Sunday gathering hour from late afternoon—formerly 4 p.m.— to Sunday mornings, 9:30 a.m. The goal is to be centrally located in Old Town with programs offered throughout the week that address spiritual, social and community issues for positive change that brings out the best in Pocatello and Southeast Idaho.
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a progressive religious home for people who understand that the act of questioning sometimes is the answer. Intentional about welcoming all people of every identity. Learn more on the website, pocatellouu.org, find and follow on Facebook.