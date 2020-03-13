POCATELLO — There’s a new pack leader at Pocatello Animal Services.
Recently, Shelter Supervisor Josh Heinz was promoted to Animal Services director. Heinz started his career with Animal Services in July 2006 as an Animal Control Officer. As an Animal Control Officer, he was responsible for investigating animal-related calls, performing on-site inspections for ordinance compliance, helping educate the public on animal issues and more.
In June 2019, he moved into the shelter supervisor post where he oversaw the daily operations of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, supervised kennel and front office staff, assisted in developing the shelter budget and other duties. Prior to joining Animal Services, he worked as a detention deputy with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and also worked in the private sector.
“I’m excited to serve the citizens of Pocatello in this new capacity,” said Josh Heinz, Animal Services director. “The staff will continue doing all we can to find forever homes for the animals that come through our doors.”
“Josh’s passion and commitment to serve the citizens of Pocatello was one of the things that set him apart,” said Chief Roger Schei. “He is an experienced member of the Animal Shelter staff who has worked his way up the ranks and that experience provides him with a well-rounded understanding of the operations of the shelter. Additionally, he has a vision for influencing positive change and continued improvements.”
Heinz and his wife, Kristy, have two children, TJ and Neleah. Outside of work, they enjoy riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing and camping.
“I look forward to working with other city officials and Animal Services staff to serve the community,” Heinz said. “Over the coming months, we will be updating the shelter’s policies and procedures, replacing cat kennels and conducting more training for staff.”
Heinz’s first day as Animal Services director was Feb. 29.
For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal.