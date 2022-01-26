Wouldn’t it be great if everyone could go to work as enthusiastically as did Walt Disney’s seven dwarfs?
Just where did the concept of work begin anyway?
We need to go way back to Adam and his wife, Eve, who first thought that life could be a bowl of cherries as they lounged around in the lovely Garden of Eden.
Not so.
A commandment was transgressed.
Then, of course, this immortal couple had to exit the beautiful Garden and make their way into the world as we know it today.
Because of their transgression, the Lord told Eve that she would “bring forth children in sorrow” and Adam that he would earn his bread “by the sweat of his brow.”
Basically, we learn that through thick and thin, their lot was to work.
Through sun, rain, and wind (even snow?) this amazing couple were to cling together and work hard to build a lasting marriage. Their curse was to become a blessing, as the Lord knew it would. Theirs would be a story for all time.
Fast forward to most of the jobs we all do in life. Some days will be extra hard. Some days we may not consider those tasks that we do in our jobs as being important or creative, but we trust that we are filling a need. At least, it's that way with most work we do throughout life. We all do the best we can to receive the reward of a paycheck based, of course, on our skills and expertise.
As an aside, even writers can be “cursed,” as were Adam and Eve. In a class we took years ago, we were told that writing is easy, you just sit in front of a clean sheet of paper or a blank computer screen and wait until sweat forms on your brow — waiting and hoping for the inspiration to come.
The work we all do can and should be a blessing to our ourselves, our families, our co-workers and our society. We can be proud when we do a job well.
It was Thoreau who believed that “the mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.” This may be true for some, but a positive attitude can change our entire outlook if we let it.
Some jobs may not seem to be fulfilling. Many people feel like they do not have a choice in their jobs, but we all have a choice in our attitude — doing whatever we can to find joy in our daily labors.
Ultimately, it's not what we do to earn a living but the work we do within the walls of our own home—the effort we put forth in our families and what we do to bring happiness to them.
There will be challenging and trying days to be sure, but we all know that after the trials come the blessings. The sun does shine again.
As little “Annie” sang in the delightful musical:
"When I'm stuck with a day that’s gray and lonely, / I just stick out my chin, and grin, and say, / ... ‘The sun’ll come out tomorrow, / Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be sun … ’ / Tomorrow, tomorrow, I love ya, tomorrow. / You’re only a day away.” Meanwhile, the words to an upbeat tune of several decades ago go like this:
"You’ve got to: Accentuate the positive. / Eliminate the negative. / Latch onto the affirmative. / Don’t mess with Mr. In Between.”
Whether working out of the home or in our homes, remember that the seven dwarfs were coal miners — not the greatest job in the world but a job nonetheless and one that they approached with a happy attitude.
Like those little guys, we can do as they did.
It was the carpenter of Nazareth — who knew all about hard work and who carried the biggest workload of all time — the sufferings of all humankind in the Garden of Gethsemane and on the cross. He set the example throughout his life of enduring pain and suffering and yet was “of good cheer.” He encouraged us to do the same as we daily work through our own struggles and challenges.
So, it’s off to work we go, keeping in mind what Elder Russell M. Ballard, one of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smilingly, but seriously, said at the end of the dedication of the Pocatello Idaho Temple, “Brothers and sisters, hang in there."
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the communications council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.