The triple digits are here, and Idahoans of all ages are trying to beat the heat in any way possible. Swimming, finding shade or buying shades (sunglasses) are all on the table. As an ophthalmologist, with an emphasis on pediatric eye care, I want to focus on the best methods to protect your child’s eyes while enjoying another hot Idaho summer.
For starters, not all sunglasses are created equal. Far too often, we get caught up in the consumer trends of what looks good and what other people are wearing. While the choices are endless, there’s only one thing that tops all sunglass considerations and it has nothing to do with price or brand name. It’s all about UV protection.
Sunglasses with 100 percent UV protection should be the single-most important factor in deciding what shades you buy. Anything below that mark can pose a number of potential risks to your eyesight. That’s because sun exposure, regardless of season, can increase the risk of growths on the eye, cataracts, as well as eye cancer. The good news, there are many affordable (and stylish) options for sunglasses that will provide ample UV protection for yourself and your kiddos!
Proper eye protection is crucial during the dog days of summer. However, once we approach the tail end of the dog days, school will be right around the corner. That brings me to another, more recent, issue that poses a threat to pediatric eyesight. Digital learning.
When COVID-19 first altered classrooms, we got a glimpse into different digital challenges. Among them, kids aren’t immune to developing tired, dry eyes from concentrating on laptops and tablets for extended periods of time. The discomfort drove some of them to their ophthalmologist, looking for relief.
The good news is that most symptoms can be avoided by taking a few simple steps. The simple fact behind the headaches, blurry vision, and tired, dry eyes is that we don’t blink as often while using computers and other digital devices, leaving eyes dry and irritated. And when we focus at the same distance for a long time, it can cause our vision to blur temporarily, and the muscles around the eye to tire, which can cause headaches. Extended reading, writing or other intensive near work can also cause eye strain.
To fix this problem, ophthalmologists — physicians specializing in medical and surgical eye care — recommend taking a 20 second break from near work every 20 minutes. It’s also a good practice to position digital devices at proper angles and distances, which helps maintain good posture and reduces screen glare. Finally, for parents and children, put down your device at least 30 minutes before you go to bed. Blue light may disrupt sleep, which can lead to potential issues.
In the ophthalmology community, we’re raising awareness about UV Safety (July) and Children’s Eye Health (August). While kids often feel indestructible, early prevention is the best way to ensure their long-term health. Vision can be fragile, but the steps to limit eye degeneration are simple and often cost-effective!
P.S. If you read this article on a digital device, now is a good time to take a break from your screen time. If that includes going outside, don’t forget your 100-percent UV protective sunglasses!
Dr. David Leach is an ophthalmologist with ClearView Eye Clinic in Lewiston and Moscow.