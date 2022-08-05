Dr. David Leach

The triple digits are here, and Idahoans of all ages are trying to beat the heat in any way possible. Swimming, finding shade or buying shades (sunglasses) are all on the table. As an ophthalmologist, with an emphasis on pediatric eye care, I want to focus on the best methods to protect your child’s eyes while enjoying another hot Idaho summer.

For starters, not all sunglasses are created equal. Far too often, we get caught up in the consumer trends of what looks good and what other people are wearing. While the choices are endless, there’s only one thing that tops all sunglass considerations and it has nothing to do with price or brand name. It’s all about UV protection.