Map of 5K Course

A map of the 5K course.

 Image courtesy of Healthy City, USA

POCATELLO — Join Healthy City, USA; the Portneuf Greenway; and Historic Downtown Pocatello in celebrating Healthy City, USA’s one-year anniversary 5K. The free 5K and one-year anniversary celebration will be held on May 13 at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in Pocatello at 9 a.m.

The 5K will be followed by the one-year anniversary celebration with several health-related vendors and the farmers market. Everyone is encouraged to bring their dogs as well. To register for the 5K, and for more details, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-year-anniversary-5K-tickets-591814010637.

