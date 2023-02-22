POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA is thrilled to host its new free healthy living education five-class series on March 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at City Center Campus-Training Level, 1001 N. 7th Ave in Pocatello. The diabetes and nutrition education team from Portneuf Medical Center will be the course instructors.

This series is free and accessible to everyone in the community and focuses on improving quality of life and educating about preventative practices to promote a healthy lifestyle. Each class will be tailored towards a specific topic and will endorse daily routines, including nutrition and exercise to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

