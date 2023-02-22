POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA is thrilled to host its new free healthy living education five-class series on March 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at City Center Campus-Training Level, 1001 N. 7th Ave in Pocatello. The diabetes and nutrition education team from Portneuf Medical Center will be the course instructors.
This series is free and accessible to everyone in the community and focuses on improving quality of life and educating about preventative practices to promote a healthy lifestyle. Each class will be tailored towards a specific topic and will endorse daily routines, including nutrition and exercise to achieve a healthy lifestyle.
“Healthy City, USA’s initiative is to inspire Pocatello/Chubbuck to become the healthiest city. Providing classes such as the healthy living education classes gives the community a free, beneficial resource that allows them to take charge of their health,” said Chynna Johns, Portneuf Health Trust operations specialist.
The topics for this series will educate each person on how to take automatic actions for their health and overall well-being. The topics include chronic health conditions and preventative practices, how to implement daily nutrition, exercise and medication safety.
All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend with the option to participate in person or via Zoom. All in-person attendees who register will receive a light, healthy lunch. Classroom instruction will be held during the first hour and will end with 30 minutes of question and answer. The first class will be held on March 8 at noon and will continue every other week, with the final class of the series held on May 3. The class schedule is as follows: March 8, March 22, April 5, April 19 and May 3.
To register for the healthy living education classes or for more information, please visit portneufhealthtrust.org or follow Healthy City, USA, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @healthycityusa. For additional questions, please contact Chynna Johns at 208-239-1950 or chynna@portneufhealthtrust.org
