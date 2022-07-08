Tuesday and Thursday nights are for the Barrie’s group bike ride. The ride starts at 6 p.m. behind Barrie’s. Tuesday is for the beginners and Thursday is for the more advanced riders. This is a great chance to get active and meet new people who have the same interest as you! Call or visit Barrie’s to get more info.
Up next, every Wednesday night Healthy City, USA, hosts its Wednesday Walk at the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to join, even the dogs! You can walk for as long as you like. This is an opportunity to get some steps in for the day. For more information, follow Healthy City, USA, on Facebook @healthycityUSA.
On Wednesday, July 13, Healthy City, USA, is hosting another Nutrition 101 – Family Nutrition class from 6 to 7 p.m. Families are encouraged to attend. Topics such as picky eaters, getting the entire family involved with meal planning and making dinners, packing lunches, etc will be covered. The class is free to everyone. Register for the class by visiting Healthy City, USA on Facebook @healthycityUSA.
Lastly, Healthy City, USA will have their second free 5K run/walk on Saturday, July 16. The run/walk will start promptly at 9 a.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. There is no cost, no registration and no hassle — simply show up and start moving! Grab the whole family and head up to the Wellness Complex. Healthy City, USA swag will be handed out at the race.
These are just some of the ways you can be a part of making Pocatello/Chubbuck Healthy City, USA. Have a great week!