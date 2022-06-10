POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA, has already been making great strides in becoming the healthiest city in America and we couldn’t have had such a successful introduction without the support of local organizations and community members. Without their support, this would not have been as productive as it already is, and this is just the beginning!
The Pocatello-Chubbuck area has a lot of health-related events and races happening all summer long. Through Healthy City, USA’s Facebook page, @healthycityUSA, we hope to shed more light on these types of events so the community knows that Pocatello-Chubbuck has great potential to be the healthiest city in America.
To kick off Healthy City, USA’s summer, we will be hosting free monthly 5K run/walks. The first free 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Portneuf Wellness Complex – Pavilion 2. There is no registration, no cost and no extra work for the 5Ks. Simply show up with your family/friends and start moving! In addition, participants will get Healthy City, USA, swag when they complete the 5K.
Healthy City, USA, wants to make a healthy lifestyle attainable for all and we thought providing opportunities like this would be the best way to achieve that goal. For more information and details visit Facebook @healthycityUSA or @PortneufHealthTrust. We hope to see you on June 18!