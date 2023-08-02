POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce are teaming up in August for a step challenge.
You can join the challenge by downloading the free MoveSpring app.
Your goal is to reach 250,000 steps for the month of August.
If you reach the goal, you will be entered to win a wide variety of prizes.
Prizes will be awarded at the all-member meeting on Sept. 1st at Idaho State University's Alumni Center.
For questions, email info@portneufhealthtrust.org.
