POCATELLO — Idaho ranks 49th in the United States for physicians per capita. For mental health care providers specifically, the entire state is considered a shortage area, or health care desert, as existing providers can meet only 25% of the current need. To the south, Utah faces a similar problem, with 99% of the state considered a shortage area. Both states are in the top 15 annually for highest suicide rates among both adults and youth. The University of Utah and Idaho State University, both schools with a distinct educational focus on health professions, are in a unique position to bring about positive change in the area of access to mental health providers in the region. A collaboration between the schools has led to a full cohort of psychiatry resident physicians who are now working and training in both states. A celebration to commemorate the full cohort will be held Thursday at the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Invited guests will enjoy lunch and presentations from both universities at 11:30 a.m.

At 1:15 p.m., everyone is invited to attend the keynote session featuring Mark Rappaport, M.D., professor and chairman for the Department of Psychiatry at University of Utah and CEO of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. Dr. Rapaport also serves as the second William H. and Edna D. Stimson presidential endowed chair, University of Utah School of Medicine. The keynote session will be held in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

