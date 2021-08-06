Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
My middle boy has a G.I. tract made of galvanized steel. Peppers, no matter the Scoville Units (measuring system to rate the heat of the pepper), seem to pass through that tube without issues. My tongue tingles and my forehead breaks out in a sweat just watching him eat all the varieties of spicy peppers he can find.
Far more important than a toughness rating, though, spicy food can be very healthy for you. Spicy foods are believed to help burn extra calories, as studies have shown that people who utilize spicy foods tend to be leaner and less likely to develop weight issues. The ingredient capsaicin that gives chili peppers their kick has also been found to boost the body’s ability to break down fat and burn energy. It is also felt that this ingredient causes some sort of action in the hypothalamus, the part of your brain that controls your appetite.
There is also something to spicy foods and heart health. It is felt that due to its actions on fat, eating a lot of spicy foods lowers your risk of cardiovascular disease.
Spicy foods have also been shown to help your gut bacteria become more optimal and to lower inflammation in the G.I. tract.
All these benefits of course are coupled with an overall healthy lifestyle. This includes avoidance of processed foods, regular activity, stress control, good relationships, etc. Running to the nearest restaurant that serves spicy food is not likely going to change your disease risk factors or cause a massive weight loss unless everything is paid attention to.
As we’ve discussed before in this section of the paper, the little things tend to add up to big advantages. Sweating at the dinner table due to the spices in your food is just that — a small but instant reward with possible long-term benefits.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
