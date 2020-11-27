I don’t know who originally said it, but I’ve always gotten a great kick out of the statement "there are five elements: earth, air, fire, water, and garlic."
Garlic, beyond its ability to make just about anything taste good, is also well-known for its multiple healthy effects in the human body. I personally have been prescribing garlic for cardiac health for years. Not just the kind found in some of our favorite foods, but also the odorless garlic tablets.
We have always felt that garlic has some sort of effect on the lining of the arteries, called the endothelium, but this was more theoretical than actual. In past studies, garlic has been shown via imaging (CT angiography) to improve the appearance of the arteries in the heart, but nothing showed changes in the biomarkers. I ran across a study that explained the benefits of garlic on the arteries, particularly something we call the arterial stiffness index. Stiff arteries are bad arteries and tend to have issues. This study took subjects and randomly assigned one group to receive 400 mg of garlic extract a day, while the second group got a placebo daily for three months. The arterial stiffness index and other markers of endothelial function such as inflammatory markers (CRP-hs) and cholesterol levels were tested at the end of the study. The garlic extract supplement group showed improvement in all indicators of the arterial stiffness index and other markers of inflammation and endothelial function.
As piling garlic on all your food might limit your ability to make friends, taking odorless garlic extract supplements may be a great way to optimize cardiac health.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.