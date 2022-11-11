Anyone, from babies to adults, can experience a headache. It is estimated that 75 percent of people around the world experience at least one headache per year. It is also one the most common reasons people seek care from a neurologist. Headache pain results from signals interacting among your brain, blood vessels and surrounding nerves.
There are different types of headaches and sometimes the location of the headache can tell you what type of headache you have. The location of the headache is not a sure way to diagnose but could help you figure out the cause and get the right treatment. Primary headaches are tension-type headaches, migraines and cluster headaches and are caused by dysfunction or over-activity of pain-sensitive features in your head. Secondary headaches are considered a sign of a condition and include dehydration, sinus and medication overuse headaches. They can be triggered by lifestyle factors or situations, like alcohol, poor posture, lack of sleep, dehydration, nicotine, skipped meals, coughing, sneezing or exercise.
The common reason for a headache on one side of your head is a migraine. Some people can experience migraines on both sides of their head and can worsen with movement and activity. Other migraine symptoms are sensitivity to light and sound and sometimes, smells, throbbing or pounding and nausea and vomiting. Weather changes are a common trigger for migraines. Tension type headaches feel like a band around your head or your entire head hurts. They are the most common type of headache. The tightness from a tension headache can extend to your neck and shoulders but they don’t tend to cause nausea and vomiting. Cluster headaches occur on one side of your head and in and around the eye. They are relatively uncommon but are a more severe type of headache. They tend to happen one to eight times a day and often happen every year or two at the same time of year. You may feel pain in and around your eye, down your neck, cheek, nose, temple or shoulder, tearing or redness in your eye, and your nose may be stuffy on just one side. Sinus headaches occur on the front of your head and face. This type of headache occurs when the sinus passages behind your eyes, nose, cheeks and forehead are congested. Cervicogenic headaches occur in the neck and back of the head. A cervicogenic headache is caused by another illness or physical issue and usually radiates from the neck to the back of your head.
You should see a doctor if you have a sudden, new and severe headache; headache with a fever, shortness of breath, stiff neck or rash; headaches after a head injury or accident; weakness; dizziness; sudden loss of balance or falling; numbness or tingling; paralysis; speech difficulties; mental confusion; seizures; personality changes/inappropriate behavior or vision changes. The doctor will complete a medical history, headache history and do a physical and neurological exam and look for signs of an illness or condition that could be causing your symptoms. If they are unsure of the cause of the headaches, they will refer you to a specialist.
The treatment for headaches depends on the cause. Not every headache requires medication. Learning the trigger for your headaches is a crucial step to treating them. Options for headache treatments are stress management, biofeedback, medications and treating the underlying condition. Stress management teaches you relaxation techniques to help you deal with stress. Biofeedback teaches you to recognize when tension is building up in your body and how to calm it down. Occasional headaches can be treated with over-the-counter medications but for frequent and severe headaches your provider may recommend prescription medications. Other options to help headaches are applying hot and cold packs, stretching exercises, massaging your head, neck or back, resting in a dark, quiet room or taking a walk.
Candice Hutchins is an RN at the Health West Pediatric Clinic. She has been a nurse for 19 years and loves working with kids. She enjoys reading, cross-stitching and being with her family.
