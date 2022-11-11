Candice Hutchins

Anyone, from babies to adults, can experience a headache. It is estimated that 75 percent of people around the world experience at least one headache per year. It is also one the most common reasons people seek care from a neurologist. Headache pain results from signals interacting among your brain, blood vessels and surrounding nerves.

There are different types of headaches and sometimes the location of the headache can tell you what type of headache you have. The location of the headache is not a sure way to diagnose but could help you figure out the cause and get the right treatment. Primary headaches are tension-type headaches, migraines and cluster headaches and are caused by dysfunction or over-activity of pain-sensitive features in your head. Secondary headaches are considered a sign of a condition and include dehydration, sinus and medication overuse headaches. They can be triggered by lifestyle factors or situations, like alcohol, poor posture, lack of sleep, dehydration, nicotine, skipped meals, coughing, sneezing or exercise.

