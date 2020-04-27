POCATELLO — Please call the Head Start office between 9 a.m. and noon to leave your information. We have new class times, new locations and some busing. Apply now. For more information call 208-233-6606.
Community Information
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar.
Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Related Products
Latest E-Edition
- Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Trending Today
Articles
- Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery of 4-year-old boy
- Pocatello boy with medical condition reported missing
- Vandals inflict massive damage on City of Rocks
- Fire severely damages home on Pocatello's Canyon Drive
- REOPENING IDAHO: Law enforcement leaders say it's time to start getting back to normal
- Bundy, protesters target home of Idaho officer who made playground arrest
- LDS church names president, matron of Pocatello temple
- Gov. Little: State to transition from 'staying home' to 'staying safe'
- School District 25 cancels traditional graduation, switches to new grading system
- Mountain lion seen in Idaho city's downtown killed
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Service
Help Wanted