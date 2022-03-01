HBO’s latest feature, “KIMI,” sees director Steven Soderbergh carefully balancing his interest in classic crime fiction and Hitchcockian suspense within the framework of an intimate COVID-era indie. Zoe Kravitz' portrayal as a Seattle programmer suffering from post-traumatic stress and agoraphobia keys into the types of anxieties the public has suffered through these last few years of the pandemic. Screenwriter David Koepp mines the universality of those experiences to create a minimalist thriller through the prism of a fractured mind.
Angela (Kravitz) works from home as a technician who manages the efficiency of a popular Alexa/Siri-style home unit. Her job involves going through endless audio streams in which people fail to correlate their requests with the KIMI device’s search optimization. One night while listening to a stream, Angela comes across a bit of audio that sounds like a muffled assault or possible murder. This discovery leads her up the chain of command at her company, wherein she must conquer her fears to find the root of what might be a corporate cover-up.
Soderbergh knows how to maximize the drama of any sequence through conscious camera work and purposeful editing. He’s working with a small budget for this project so many of his shots are in one location and much of the world-building takes place within the lead character’s mind. Often, we see longer takes with a steady cam that follows Angela around in her apartment, only cutting when necessary to shift to her subjective POV. Once we do leave the protagonist's Seattle loft, the frame allows for wider shots capturing modest action sequences that make use of special availability.
The story widens as well, sometimes in ways that are explicitly more focused on genre and less tethered to normality. Luckily, the leg work observable in Kravitz performance and Koepp’s script pares Angela’s trauma arc to her presence as a cinematic detective archetype. Nothing is compromised for the sake of the thrill ride and the emotional reality never strays too far from the wilder story elements.
Not every side performance lives up to Kravitz' level of commitment and occasionally the techie jargon from these supporting players comes across as stilted, but overall, "KIMI" delivers the goods.
The writing excels in its use of action as a form of metaphor. Koepp covers a lot of ground here within the subtext, including COVID paranoia, post-#MeToo discussions of believing victims of assault, and a general examination of cyber-privacy and the overreach of Big Tech. None of these topics ever overwhelm the story and place neatly within the context of each scene.
“KIMI” is the exact type of movie that Hollywood forgot how to make — a fast-moving, character-oriented genre film that pays off narratively and fulfills the premise. Kravitz is vulnerable and engaging as the lead, and while the movie is small in scale, Soderbergh still sells each twist and turn with a sense of meaningful visual elegance.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.