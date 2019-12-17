Team receives funds to support STEM education through FIRST® Robotics competition
POCATELLO — Students at Pocatello High School and Bannock County 4-H have received grant funding for their robotics teams as they work to enhance their skills in science and engineering. Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, recently awarded a one-time $3,000 grant to both the HAYWIRE and LiveWire Robotics teams to support their participation in the FIRST Robotics program.
HAYWIRE and LiveWire will use support from their Bayer Fund grant to participate in FIRST Robotics educational programs and competitions. FIRST enables teams of students to compete with others in building, designing and programming their own robots to perform preassigned tasks, giving students a chance to get involved with real-world engineering.
“Students who participate in FIRST Robotics programming learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills and become experienced problem solvers,” said Michelle Insco, senior manager, community engagement. “Bayer Fund prioritizes the investment in hands-on learning experiences for students like those at Pocatello High School and Bannock County 4-H to encourage their development into future scientists, engineers and computer programmers.”
Bayer Fund’s sponsorship of FIRST Robotics teams continues the nonprofit’s intentional support of programs that improve STEM education. Over the past five years, Bayer Fund has contributed over $40 million to STEM outreach efforts.