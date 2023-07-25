POCATELLO — Hayden Paulsen, a local small business operator and lifetime resident, has announced his candidacy for Pocatello City Council in the upcoming November election. Paulsen has said he will announce which seat he is running for at a later date.
Paulsen has lived in Pocatello for over 20 years and helps operate his family’s agricultural distribution company. Hayden trained in dispute resolution at Pepperdine Law School’s Straus Institute and has a Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins in strategic studies. He said his experiences in these fields have given him valuable skills and insights in facilitating effective management and communication in government.
Paulsen said he decided to run for City Council because he wants to make a positive difference for all Pocatellans. Hayden doesn’t believe all citizen concerns can be properly addressed without the ability to publicly comment at City Council meetings.
After returning home from school, Hayden knew he wanted to serve his community. "I love this city, and I want to see it thrive. I believe we need fresh ideas and new perspectives to address the challenges and opportunities we face as a community," he said.
Paulsen's campaign website, www.haydenforpocatello.com, outlines his vision and priorities for Pocatello, which include encouraging public comment, empowering first responders, increasing housing availability and affordability, protecting local control and fiscal responsibility.
He said he is looking forward to meeting with voters and listening to their concerns and ideas. Paulsen said he is on track with his plan to knock on doors and talk to thousands of voters before Nov. 7.
"I want to be a voice for the people of Pocatello and work together with them to create a better future for our city," he said.
