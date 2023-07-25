POCATELLO — Hayden Paulsen, a local small business operator and lifetime resident, has announced his candidacy for Pocatello City Council in the upcoming November election. Paulsen has said he will announce which seat he is running for at a later date.

Paulsen has lived in Pocatello for over 20 years and helps operate his family’s agricultural distribution company. Hayden trained in dispute resolution at Pepperdine Law School’s Straus Institute and has a Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins in strategic studies. He said his experiences in these fields have given him valuable skills and insights in facilitating effective management and communication in government.

