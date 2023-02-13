POCATELLO — Construction to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road will begin Wednesday. The intersection will be closed during the initial phase. Crews will close the intersection starting Tuesday to prepare for construction. The first phase will include irrigation work, set to be completed by the end of March 2023. Construction of the intersection will proceed in early summer 2023, and the full project is expected to be completed in August.

The intersection facilitates roughly 9,000 daily trips. Currently, the intersection is controlled by a four-way stop, and traffic backs up significantly in all directions at peak hours. The public has shown overwhelming support for this project.

