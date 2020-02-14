Sometimes, arguably more often than not, the best doctor is one you would least expect. The Harvard graduate with her name as lead author on multiple studies may be great with the books, but questionable with her bedside manner.
A noted cardiologist may have all the accepted Western answers, but his patients still have heart attacks. No one is perfect: however, there may be a doctor in your house right now who really can do no wrong! My doctors, for example, are two cocker spaniels, Charlie and Bear.
No matter what my ailment, be it physical pain, distress, emotional upheaval, or just plain too tired to function at the level I would like to — Dr.’s Charlie and Bear step right in and make me feel better. No matter what.
If I had that power as a physician, I would have a waiting list that would wrap around the globe. Obvious as it is to us pet owners, there are actual studies that show pet owners have fewer illnesses. When they do get sick, they recover more quickly.
Stress is better controlled, and blood pressure drops to the envy of every medication out there when you are petting your doctor (animal), and your heart rate slows. Dogs, for example, can not only sniff out cancer, they can also assist in you healing from it.
When was the last time your human doctor went on a walk with you? As exercise is medicine, these animal doctors (once again I use dogs as my example) are irrefutable in their requests for you to take your medicine and move!
The best prescription you can use is to play, lavish affection, wrestle, or just be with a pet. If you have issues with fur and dander, then a few fish, a turtle, or even a tarantula may be the doctor you are looking for.
It is still important to see your Harvard-trained researcher or your cardiologist, no matter their bedside manner, but all health starts in your home. A pet can be a huge part of that.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at http://drwilley.com.