This year’s holiday celebrations will likely be smaller than in previous years; no big parties, community meals, concerts and gatherings. Will Christmas this year be “merry and bright,” or “dismal and slight”? It is so easy for us to allow joy to be dampened by gloom, and to focus on what we can’t have or do. But what if we focus instead on going from “Can’t to Can”? Or from “Big” to “Small.” Here are a few thoughts that might help us experience more with less.
Looking at our pretty and glittery Christmas cards, we can be fooled into thinking the first Christmas was an idyllic time. We know the story; Mary and Joseph travel late in her pregnancy to register for the census, there’s no room for them in the inn, so they take shelter with the livestock. But what a journey! Alone, no comfy car to ride in, no family, no midwife, frightened and about to give birth. Idyllic? Not so much.
But God was present. And God also provided some unexpected guests. There were shepherds out in nearby fields caring for their sheep, when an angel of the Lord stood before them (see Luke 2:10-12 The Message): “The angel said, “Don’t be afraid. I’m here to announce a great and joyful event that is meant for everybody, worldwide: A Savior has just been born in David’s town, a Savior who is Messiah and Master.” Angels joined in, filling the sky with light and sound. So, it’s not how many celebrate an event that makes it significant; it is that God is present with us in the celebration.
More than likely, your Christmas this year won’t be the big celebration you have come to expect. If your family and friends can’t be together in this year’s celebration, invite God Himself. And invite someone else who comes to mind, someone you wouldn’t ordinarily include, to celebrate with you. Don’t let what you can’t do, stop you from celebrating the Savior who is present, and born to reconnect us to God.
Have you ever realized that the first Christmas was also a time of uncertainty and danger? Think back to the story of King Herod becoming frantic over the news of a new King being born, and how he ordered the wise men to find the child and report back. But instead the wise men worshipped the infant King, gave valuable gifts, and did not report back to Herod. Then Herod ordered all males under two to be killed.
Neither did this impending danger alarm Joseph and Mary. Following God’s instructions, Joseph got up and took his little family to safety in Egypt, then returned with them to Nazareth when God told him the coast was clear. Thus Mary and Joseph experienced another unexpected detour and complication in raising the Son of God among fearful humanity. But interruptions in life can’t defeat us if we are living in relationship with God.
Has this COVID Christmas interrupted your usual “big” plans? Are you feeling “small” or joyless this Christmas? Then invite our very big God to come share the celebration with
you! God can surprise you with joy from any direction, if you will listen for His voice, and watch for His involvement in your life.
No virus can stop Him coming to dine with you. He can arrange for unexpected guests also. God is the source of joy, and the basis for our celebrations. Christmas is a time to turn our attention to God. He is the one who gives us life, family, friends, and neighbors. He gives us joy in the bleakest of times.
In a world that thinks that celebrations must be big to be real, God comes to us, through a little baby, born in the poorest of circumstances. Yet Jesus, born in a stable, brings with Him the glory and majesty of God. He comes to us in the worst of times, and He turns them into the best of times.
What will your holiday be like? That is up to you and God. With God’s help, even a little celebration can be big; even a small encounter can produce gigantic results.
So go ahead and go small! Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas … that will become immeasurably larger than you think or imagine!
Even little celebrations become enormous when God is orchestrating them, and attending them with you. Invite God to your Holiday celebrations, and overflow with joy! Wishing you a huge Merry Little Christmas, and a Happy New Year!”
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.