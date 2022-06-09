How is your life going? That is a rhetorical question. Our budgets are being strained as we are paying more for energy, fuel, food, products, travel, and everything else. Businesses are struggling too. With a brutal war in Ukraine, increasing violence in the States, and constant bad news, life is getting tougher all the time.
So here is another rhetorical question. What have you been singing lately? Are you singing: “I never felt more like singing the blues?” Or, “Those were the days my friend?” How about “It is well with my soul,” or “Have Faith in God,” or “Through it all?” Spirituals, perhaps? “Swing Low,” or “Soon I will be done with the trouble of the world,” or “I got shoes, you got shoes, all God’s children got shoes; when I get to Heaven goin’ to put on my shoes and walk, all over God’s Heaven?”
God has given to us three gifts to help us get through hard times. One is the truth of God’s word, seen in the history of God’s involvement in rescuing and protecting His people. In the Bible we can read about times when God intervened and took care of people under impossibly bad situations. In the Bible we have a storehouse of God’s promises, given to those who love Him.
A second gift is the Spirit of God, who is the Comforter of God, who comes into the heart of every believer and is a constant source of comfort and strength.
A third gift that God has provided us is music or songs. Music has a healing quality, if the music is written for that purpose. The darkest day can brighten, as our heart sings a song that helps us know that we are not alone, that others have felt like we now feel, or that God is with us through it all.
In Psalm 119:54 (NRSV), King David told God: “Your statutes have been my songs, wherever I make my home.” David was a songwriter, a prolific one. Many of the Psalms in the book of Psalms are songs, written to be sung. David had a tough life. He had stress from being king, and had the former king Saul frequently trying to kill him. His kingdom expanded, but he spent many years militarily protecting the kingdom. He lost loved ones, experienced betrayal, battled giants, and his own sin. Through it all, David affirmed God’s instructions for life, and these became the themes of his songs.
Wherever I have served in ministry, I have been involved in leading people in singing. In the youth group in Las Vegas, we sang a lot of scripture songs, i.e. putting verses of scripture to music. God often gave me melodies and paraphrases that fit the verses. One such song was Joshua 1:9, which says: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous too. Do not tremble or be afraid. For the Lord your God will be with you!” A song based upon Psalm 42 is in many hymn books today, which says: “As the deer pants for the waters, so my heart pants after You.”
God inspired a lullaby I wrote and recorded for a child whose family had barely escaped a fire which burned their house to the ground. The child was having difficulty sleeping after the fire, so I put music to my paraphrase of Psalm 4:11: “I will lie down and will sleep. Lie down and sleep in your peace. For You are my God and You’re always with me, filling my heart with Your peace. I will lie down and will sleep, sleep that is restful and sweet. I will awaken a new day to see, because You are living in me.”
One last verse that I sing to myself quite frequently is from Ps. 56:3-4: “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. I will not fear what man in the flesh can do.”
Do you have a song to sing? That is the starting point. Find a song, or some songs, that lift your spirit when you are discouraged. Sing them frequently enough that they become second nature for you, so that whenever you need a song, you can bring the tune and words to mind and sing! Sing a song in the morning to get your day off to a good start! Sing one while you are pumping gas, and pray for a better life soon, in the future. Sing a tune that quiets your spirit and mind, to set the mood for a good night’s sleep.
Have you been singing lately? If not, why not start today!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.