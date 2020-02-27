A compelling haunt to find the place,
That familiar bond to an unknown face
An invisible welcome through memories door
Probing a space undisturbed before
Connection instant, not contrived,
Like an ancient treasure that survived
Identity deeper than a glance
And beyond a casual resemblance
Agitating recall in a subdued tide
A kinship to rescue and abide.
A pre-life? Or forgotten youth?
Fact or fiction, it feels like truth.
Past sound or sight, a soft secrecy,
Almost a whispered “meant to be.”
Nothing on file to further explore
Too real to doubt, too deep to ignore
Must this impression be left to fade away
Or nurtured to light from its beaconing gray?
A mutual response reassures
A recognition same as yours.
