Don Aslett mug

Don Aslett

A compelling haunt to find the place,

That familiar bond to an unknown face

An invisible welcome through memories door

Probing a space undisturbed before

Connection instant, not contrived,

Like an ancient treasure that survived

Identity deeper than a glance

And beyond a casual resemblance

Agitating recall in a subdued tide

A kinship to rescue and abide.

A pre-life? Or forgotten youth?

Fact or fiction, it feels like truth.

Past sound or sight, a soft secrecy,

Almost a whispered “meant to be.”

Nothing on file to further explore

Too real to doubt, too deep to ignore

Must this impression be left to fade away

Or nurtured to light from its beaconing gray?

A mutual response reassures

A recognition same as yours.

Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors. Check out the museum's website at www.museumofclean.com. Don’s poems have now been bound in a volume that can be purchased at the Museum of Clean or online at amazon.com, museumofclean.com or donaslett.com.

Tags