POCATELLO — Halloween traditions may look different this year to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. However, there are still plenty of ways families can have fun while avoiding the scare of being exposed to or spreading the virus.
“Any way you look at it, Halloween will feel a little different this year,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s director. “From a public health viewpoint, adopting safer ways to celebrate is more likely to ensure that Oct. 31 is still festive and fun, but not a day of superspreading events.”
Halloween celebrations should begin with the fundamental precautions we should all be taking with any activity during this pandemic. It’s more important than ever before that you keep doing what you have been doing: staying home if you are sick, avoiding large gatherings, keeping your distance of 6 feet from others, wearing a cloth face covering and washing your hands often.
“Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19,” Mann said. “You can make the most of it by planning some safe and alternate ways to participate in Halloween-fun activities for your family.”
Make trick-or-treating safer by avoiding contact with trick-or-treaters by staying at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you. If you are handing out treats, give out treats outdoors, if possible. Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take. Wash your hands before handling treats and wear a mask.
When trick-or-treating it is important to wear a mask. Make your cloth mask part of your costume. However, a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, and do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask, as it can make breathing more difficult.
Enjoy other Halloween activities and take steps to protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19. Lower-risk activities could include decorating and carving pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors or friends. You can hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members in and around your house. Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off their costumes where people are socially distanced. You can also host a socially distanced outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members. Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard where mask-wearing is encouraged and people are able to maintain 6-feet of social distancing. Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins or apples. And lastly, go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze.
For more information about holidays and celebrations, visit cdc.gov.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.