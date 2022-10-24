POCATELLO — A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month.

Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Oct. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand. The Haunted Science Lab features a Van DeGraaf generator, lasers, and multiple educational and interactive science activities designed to delight, fright and educate kids of all ages. Some exhibits use the same principles as Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, except they are explained.

