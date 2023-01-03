POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members at their first 2023 meeting Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m. in the basement of the

Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N 18th Ave, Pocatello. Everyone renewing and joining for 2023 will receive a special welcome folder with lots of surprises.

