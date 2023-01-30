POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for its February meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8. The business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. There will be show and tell, quilting tips and much more.

J’neane Smith and Jana Fouladpour will be presenting information about the several quilting methods of appliqué. Their demonstration will feature the method of needle turn appliqué.

