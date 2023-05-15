POCATELLO — The Happy Hands Quilt Club Sew Day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 24 at the All Stars Sages Creek Quilt Shop in the West Wood Mall, 1800 Garrett Way, Suite 29, in Pocatello.

Those wishing to complete a paper pieced fan block are welcome to bring the kit they received during the May 10 meeting with them for help paper piecing the fan quilt block.

