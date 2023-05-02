POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for their May meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. May 10. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

The club’s business meeting will include show and tell and awards to those finishing their UFO challenge projects. There will also be a discussion and vote on the shops the club will travel to in June for its annual quilt shop road trip and an opportunity to check out books from the club’s library.

