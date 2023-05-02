POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for their May meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. May 10. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The club’s business meeting will include show and tell and awards to those finishing their UFO challenge projects. There will also be a discussion and vote on the shops the club will travel to in June for its annual quilt shop road trip and an opportunity to check out books from the club’s library.
J’neane Smith will be demonstrating paper piecing quilting techniques that will include tips learned at the April Sew Day demo by Becky Malarski from Sew In Stitches. J’neane will distribute a kit she has made for any attendee who wishes to try out this technique. She will be available for help in making your fan block at the May Sew Day.
The May 12 Sew Day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at All Stars Sages Creek Quilt Shop located in the West Wood Mall, 1800 Garrett Way, Suite 29 in Pocatello. Bring something to work on or just come and visit. Those wishing to complete a paper-pieced fan block are welcome to bring the kit they received during the May 10 meeting to help paper-piecing the fan quilt block.
If you are sick, don’t feel well or are displaying symptoms of illness, please join us later when you are well.
