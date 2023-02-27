POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for their March meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. March 8. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Sisters Becky and Tracey from Sew In Stitches Quilt Shoppe will be presenting a program with information on the many uses of the tucker trimmer tool. They will be bringing quilts that display blocks made using this fabulous tool.
The club’s business meeting will follow Becky and Tracey’s presentation. Attendees will have a show and tell and an opportunity to check out books from the club’s library.
The March 22 Sew Day will be held at All Stars Sages Creek Quilt Shop located in the West Wood Mall at 1800 Garrett Way, Suite 29 in Pocatello from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring something to work on or just come and visit. Also available is an optional class/demo by J’neane Smith on how to make a pea pod zippered bag. Those wishing to make this bag will need to bring their sewing machine and standard notions to construct this unique, small bag. Kits are $12 with pattern and materials. Kits with only the materials are $5. Kits are available at both the March 8 meeting and the March 22 Sew Day.
If you are sick, don’t feel well or are displaying symptoms of illness, please join us later when you are well.
