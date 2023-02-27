POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for their March meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. March 8. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

Sisters Becky and Tracey from Sew In Stitches Quilt Shoppe will be presenting a program with information on the many uses of the tucker trimmer tool. They will be bringing quilts that display blocks made using this fabulous tool.

