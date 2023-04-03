POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for their April meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. April 12. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Historian, Pat Lyons, will be leading the program in the exploration of Star Quilt Blocks. Her PowerPoint program will include an overview of star patterns in quilts of today and yesterday. Pat will be bringing quilts that display star blocks. She has requested that attendees also bring quilts they have that contain star quilt blocks as well as questions they might have on this topic.
The club’s business meeting will follow Pat’s presentation. Attendees will receive certificates for their completed UFOs, have show and tell, and will have an opportunity to check out books from the club’s Library.
The April 26 Sew Day will be held at Sew In Stitches, 777 Yellowstone Ave. Unit B in Pocatello from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring something to work on or just come and visit. Also available is an optional class/demo by J’neane Smith on how to make a pea pod zippered bag. Those wishing to make this bag will need to bring their sewing machine and standard notions to construct this unique, small bag. Kits are $12 with pattern and materials. Kits with only the materials are $5. Kits are available at both the April 12 meeting and the April 26 Sew Day.
If you are sick, don’t feel well or are displaying symptoms of illness, please join us later when you are well.
