POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for their April meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. April 12. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

Historian, Pat Lyons, will be leading the program in the exploration of Star Quilt Blocks. Her PowerPoint program will include an overview of star patterns in quilts of today and yesterday. Pat will be bringing quilts that display star blocks. She has requested that attendees also bring quilts they have that contain star quilt blocks as well as questions they might have on this topic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.