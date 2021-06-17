Quan Lim Hong Li was born in Guangdong, China on June 21, 1931. That makes her a beautiful, feisty 90-year-old matriarch of five children — Suzanne, Phil, Yvonne, Todd and Stanley. She has four children-in-laws, 12 grandchildren, eight grandchildren-in-laws and 17 great-grandchildren, with two more here by December 2021.
For "little, old Quan," she spent her childhood in Guangdong where she and her family saw and ran from many war atrocities and hid in the nearby hills many times when Japan was trying to occupy China. She lived in Hong Kong with Bing Hong’s family while waiting to immigrate to America. In 1951, at the age of 20, she fled from China to America. Then in 1952, she met and married our dad, Hong Yale (Phil) Hong in Pocatello. After he passed, she married Edward CK Li and had a marvelous 16 years together.
Quan has been all over the United States with her children, been on three cruises and taken a wonderful trip to China with her kids, plus Mamoy and Rachel Hong Walker. We are still hoping for one great train ride through the Canadian Rocky Mountains. If only Canada would open its borders soon.
She still likes to read, learn lots of new things about everything and create lovely paintings in acrylic. She especially loves reading The Bible. Quan is a fan of Facebook, YouTube, Messenger and WeChat. She’s made so many friends through social media. She chats and texts daily on her beloved iPhone.
Quan comments daily about her many blessings and loves her family and friends. We wish her a happy birthday, good health and a continued happy life.