POCATELLO — To highlight the holiday season, the classic "Messiah" by George Frideric Handel will be performed Dec. 10 at the Stephens Performing Center beginning at 7:30 p.m., by the combined Idaho State-Civic Symphony and the voices of the Camerata Singers and the Idaho State University Concert choirs, according to guest conductor and Director of Choral Studies Scott Anderson and ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.
Unique to this performance, Anderson noted, will be that it will be the closest possible version to the original version of the first performance in Dublin, Ireland, in 1742, written in celebration of the birth, life and resurrection of Christ. A 105-voice choir and 35-member orchestra will approximate the same balance needed to approach the sound of the original performance. The orchestra will follow Handel’s original score to create contrasting timbres, depth of sound and dynamic shading unique to the period, often overlooked or ignored in modern performances of "Messiah."
According to Anderson, Mozart later re-orchestrated "Messiah" and included many additional and newer instruments with large choirs sometimes exceeding 250 voices. In the 1970s, however, a renewed effort to return to the original score began to develop in Europe and the United States, and that is the version that will be performed during the Dec. 10 concert.
"Messiah" will feature soloists who all have a connection with ISU, three as former students, and one as a current instructor. Soprano Rachel Sparrow graduated from ISU in 2010 with two bachelor’s degrees. She went on to earn a Master of Arts in voice performance at Northwestern University and is an active professional in baroque and contemporary ensembles in the Chicago area where she resides with her husband and two children.
Mezzo-soprano Kiya Fife earned a Bachelor of Music degree in voice performance from ISU in 2016. She went on to receive her graduate degree from Washington State University and her Doctor of Arts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has performed professionally in multiple roles, including classical, musical theatre, gospel, pop, jazz, country and rock.
Tenor Geoffrey Friedley is an adjunct instructor in music at ISU and is well known in the region. He performs throughout Idaho and across the country as a soloist in a variety of recitals, oratorios and operas. He holds degrees from Lawrence University, the Eastman School of Music, the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers and the University of Utah School of Music.
Baritone Stacey Murdock received his bachelor’s degree in music from ISU in 1999 followed by graduate studies from Portland State University. He has performed extensively throughout the Northwest and across the country in numerous musicals, operas and classical concerts. Currently residing in Beaverton, Oregon, Murdock is a member of the Portland Opera.
Bolinger noted that, as with the first two concerts of the season, this concert will be livestreamed. As per ISU guidelines, masks will be required at all times inside the Stephens Performing Arts Center for those attending in-person to ensure the safety of the performers, audience and behind-the-scenes personnel in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
For more details about the concert, please contact the Idaho State-Civic Symphony or visit the website www.thesymphony.us For ticket information, contact or visit the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595.