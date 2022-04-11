The following thoughts are from Nancy at Easter, in collaboration with husband, Dean:
As a little girl growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, for me Easter meant a pretty, new dress, dainty white gloves, black, patent leather shoes, and a colorful bonnet. Our family had fun coloring and hiding Easter eggs, visiting neighbors, and attending the lovely, old vine-covered Presbyterian Church where Easter’s poignant story was told each year. After the service, we returned home to Mother’s tasty ham or turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and on typically sunny Easter Sabbath days, we also had the tradition of treasured outdoor family photos.
I loved the joy of Easter—and still do!
In high school, I became acquainted with the incomparable music of the German composer, George Frederic Handel, born in Saxony in 1685--especially his magnificent oratorio with the one-word title: MESSIAH.
Most everyone has heard or sung the joyful, thrilling, and ever-popular Hallelujah Chorus, generally sung at Christmastime--even though the librettist placed this mighty chorus toward the end of Christ’s life. For certain, it has Easter overtones as it centers on Christ’s death and resurrection—and eventually our own resurrection--through his incomparable, atoning sacrifice. Among other scriptures at this point in the music, the text reads: “For, as in Adam, all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.”
Incredibly, this massive, three-hour oratorio was composed at Handel’s London residence in just 24 days–a veritable whirlwind of composition comprising 260 pages of manuscript considered by many to be a miracle—and by a composer who claimed no musical heritage in his family.
All the words in the oratorio were compiled by librettist, Charles Jennens, an Episcopalian and a good friend of Handel. Jennens chose his impactful selection of scriptures from the King James Version of the Bible--approximately 60 percent from the New Testament.
Handel was so impressed with Jennens’ choice of texts that he began working immediately to set them to music.
He began his monumental task on August 22, 1741 and was finished in just three weeks on September 14. During this time, he never left his home and, also, during those long, exhausting days, he permitted no interruptions except for his servant who would bring him food which he rarely touched.
Sir Newman Flower, one of Handel’s many biographers, summed up the amazing effort: “Considering the immensity of the work, and the short time involved, it will remain, perhaps forever, the universally cherished and greatest feat in the history of music composition.”
Certainly, all had not been well in the life of the composer as he commenced his task. At age 56, his health began to fail, and he found himself facing the disappointing, non-acceptance of his compositions to that stage in his life. He also confronted financial disaster to the point where he was close to ending up in debtor’s prison. Still, he drove himself on through one disaster after another, facing criticism, adversity, and trials at every turn. Nevertheless, he refused to quit, and how grateful music lovers worldwide are that he did not.
Fascinatingly, Handel was known for his modest and straightforward opinion of himself and his talent. When a friend unwittingly commented on the dreariness of one of Handel’s early compositions he had heard recently at the City’s Vauxhall Gardens, Handel rejoined, “You are right, sir; it is pretty poor stuff. I thought so myself when I wrote it.”
A confirmed bachelor with morals said to be above reproach, Handel was also known for occasional temperamental bursts of anger. He is reputed to swear in several languages when moved to wrath while conducting rehearsals of the oratorio. Nevertheless, throughout his life he manifested a deep sense of religion and was ever charitable to those who needed his help.
His close friend James Smyth wrote of the composer, “He died as he lived—a good Christian, with a true sense of his duty to God and to man, and in perfect charity with all the world.”
The three sections into which his colossal oratorio is divided represent: I. The Prophecies and Narrative of the Nativity; 2. The Passion and Resurrection; 3. Man’s Hope of His Own Resurrection.
Among the final words in the text are these: “I know that my Redeemer liveth, and that He shall stand at the latter day upon the earth; and though worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God. For now is Christ risen from the dead, the first fruits of them that sleep” and finally, “Worthy is the Lamb that was slain, and hath redeemed us to God by His blood” . . . ending with the mighty AMEN chorus.
Both Handel and Charles Jennens, are buried in the Poet’s Corner of London’s stately Westminster Abbey. Their never-to-be-forgotten work has stood the test of the centuries.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.