POCATELLO — The original score of Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed by the combined Camerata Singers and Idaho State University concert choirs and the Idaho State-Civic Symphony on Dec. 10 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, according to guest conductor Scott Anderson and ISCS board President Ron Bolinger.
The classic will be performed as the symphony’s holiday concert and, according to Anderson, the performance will present “Messiah” as closely as possible to its first performance in Dublin, Ireland, in 1742 celebrating the birth, life and resurrection of Christ.
In the Dec. 10 performance, “our players will follow Handel’s indication of contrasting timbres, depth of sound and dynamic shadings unique to the Baroque era. The audience will hear musical ‘echos,’ changes of tone color and variations in dynamics which are often overlooked or ignored in modern performances of ‘Messiah,’” Anderson noted.
Handel’s composition has been altered numerous times since its first performance, including with orchestration written for a full orchestra and with performances as sing-alongs, although there has been a recent move to return the original composition in the use of period instrumentation using a smaller number of performers, Anderson said.
Bolinger noted that, as with the first two season performances, this concert will again be livestreamed. As per ISU guidelines, masks will be required for those attending in person for the safety of the performers and the audience in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
