BOISE — Jack Hand, past CEO and chairman of POWER Engineers, and Tom Mueller, CEO of Impulse Space Propulsion and founding member of SpaceX, are the 2021 inductees into the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame, sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.
“Our inductees represent how Idaho innovators have made a global impact,” said Jay Larsen, founder and president of the ITC. “Jack’s leadership helped POWER Engineers leverage its core competencies to serve millions of customers, and Tom’s rocket designs paved the way for private companies to explore space. Their legacy makes them deserving additions to the hall of fame.”
Jack Hand served as the past CEO and chairman of POWER Engineers, a global consulting engineering and services firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions for energy, facilities, environmental and federal markets. Under Hand’s leadership, POWER Engineers diversified into new markets through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, bringing POWER into the food and beverage, federal and international markets. As a result, Hand’s vision helped POWER Engineers increase its gross revenue from $25 million to $460 million and bolster its workforce from 230 to more than 2,400 employees in over 45 offices across North America.
Today, Engineering News-Record ranks POWER Engineers as one of the top engineering firms in the United States, with a top-five ranking in power and a top-three ranking in food and beverage. POWER Engineers also remains an independent, employee-owned company with headquarters in Idaho.
Tom Mueller was a founding member of SpaceX and revolutionized spaceflight with his development of liquid rocket engines. Mueller earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho before starting his career with TRW Inc., where he was a lead engineer of the TR-106 engine. With 650,000 pounds of thrust, it was one of the most powerful rocket engines ever constructed. His work attracted the attention of Elon Musk, and in 2002, Mueller became a founding employee of SpaceX.
As SpaceX’s vice president of propulsion, Mueller led the development of the Merlin and Kestrel engines for the Falcon 1, the first liquid-fueled orbital rocket launched by a private company. The Merlin engine has the highest thrust to weight of any booster engine developed and was the nation’s first new liquid-fuel rocket engine to fly in 40 years. SpaceX’s engines were also designed to be reusable, allowing the company to save millions of dollars over the course of its lifecycle — ultimately pioneering the way for private spaceflight.
Hand and Mueller will be honored at the 2021 hall of fame scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Boise Centre.